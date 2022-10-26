Past and present artwork shows how the Ioway culture has progressed, changed, and has been influenced through time. Learn about the tribe, their name, their lifeways, their relocation, their struggles with assimilation, and their revitalization. Vibrant contemporary art demonstrates the resilience of a colorful culture and celebrates the fact that Native people are still here.
Ioway Opening Day Festival Saturday November 5th, 2022 10am-4pm
10am Opening Remarks & Blessing with drums and dancers from the Ioway tribe of Kansas and Nebraska
11am Indigenous foods and heirloom corn shucking demonstration
12pm Feast: Indigenous food prepared by Native Chef LLC. Each plate is a beautiful work of art that highlights aspects of indigenous culture. (Tickets $20/ea.)
2 pm Q&A With the Ioway
Indigenous Feast
The Cultural Center is excited to bring chef Jason. Native Chef LLC, to Atchison for the opening of Ioway Here to Stay. The Feast is a social and educational meal that aims to create conversation about the diversity that exists amongst American Indiantribes. Eachplate is a beautiful work of art, wood-burned bamboo, designed by artist Sydney Pursel to highlight aspects of indigenous culture. Chef Jason’s menu for the feast includes;
Ute Mountain Blue-Corn Cakes
New Mexico Anasazi Beans
Slow-Simmered Buffalo Roast
New Mexico Hatch Green Chili Sauce
Wild Rice and Basmati Rice with Butternut Squash
$20/eaTicket available at the Cultural Center,111 N 8th, Atchison, Kansas 66002
A brief historyof the tribe
Archaeologists call the sites of the ancestral Ioway Oneota, after one the names for the Upper Iowa River, where such sites were first located. Other closely related tribes such as Otoe, Missouri, Winnebago, and Omaha also participated in the Oneota culture. This connection is supported by tribal traditions and linguistic studies, which assert that all those tribes were once one people. The Oneota are most identified with certain types of pottery but also with the use of pipestone, copper, and small triangular arrowheads. They were guardians of the pipestone quarry in Minnesota until about 1700.
Iowayare closely related by language and culture to the Sioux, but conflict over territory in northern Iowa and southern Minnesota began in the 1600s as a domino effect of the Beaver Wars and conflicts over the fur trade in the east.Iowayaccommodated settlement in eastern Iowa by Meskwaki by 1730, after wars with the French. Then the Meskwaki-Sauk alliance against the Sioux pulled theIowayinto intense inter-tribal wars from 1720 to 1845.
Top Videos
During the series of treaties between 1804 and 1838, in order to defend their claims against those of other tribes like the Sauk, Meskwaki, and Sioux,the Iowayshowed mapstheyhad made that located ancestral villages in Iowa. The most famous of these maps was presented by Chief No Heart in connection with the treaty of 1837. Although No Heart’s map showed clearly the antiquity ofthe Iowayvillages along most of Iowa’s major rivers, the United States decided in favor of the claims of the more numerous and powerful Sioux, Sauk, and Meskwaki.
During the early 1800s,the Iowaycontinued to hunt in theinter-tribalhunting grounds in western Iowa, along with the Sioux, Omaha, Otoe, Pawnee, and others. Successive treaties made theIowayand others surrender title to those western Iowa lands.
In 1836,the Iowaysigned the Platte Purchase Treaty that movedthemby 1837 to this reservation in what was then Indian Country. In 1854, the Kansas-Nebraska Act created the territories of Kansas and Nebraska, drawing a line across the Iowa Reservation, which is howIowaybecame known as the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.