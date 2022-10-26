Ioway
Cultural Center

The Cultural Center showcases the Ioway Tribe 

Past and present artwork shows how the Ioway culture has progressed, changed, and has been influenced through time. Learn about the tribe, their name, their lifeways, their relocation, their struggles with assimilation, and their revitalization. Vibrant contemporary art demonstrates the resilience of a colorful culture and celebrates the fact that Native people are still here. 

Ioway Opening Day Festival Saturday November 5th, 2022 10am-4pm 

10am Opening Remarks & Blessing with drums and dancers from the Ioway tribe of Kansas and Nebraska 

11am Indigenous foods and heirloom corn shucking demonstration 

12pm Feast: Indigenous food prepared by Native Chef LLC. Each plate is a beautiful work of art that highlights aspects of indigenous culture. (Tickets $20/ea.) 

2 pm Q&A With the Ioway 

Indigenous Feast 

The Cultural Center is excited to bring chef Jason. Native Chef LLC, to Atchison for the opening of Ioway Here to Stay. The Feast is a social and educational meal that aims to create conversation about the diversity that exists amongst American Indian tribes. Each plate is a beautiful work of art, wood-burned bamboo, designed by artist Sydney Pursel to highlight aspects of indigenous culture. Chef Jason’s menu for the feast includes; 

Ute Mountain Blue-Corn Cakes 

New Mexico Anasazi Beans 

Slow-Simmered Buffalo Roast 

New Mexico Hatch Green Chili Sauce 

Wild Rice and Basmati Rice with Butternut Squash 

$20/ea Ticket available at the Cultural Center, 111 N 8th, Atchison, Kansas 66002 

Top Videos

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.