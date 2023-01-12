An Atchison woman recently pleaded no contest to a reckless driving incident that resulted in some extensive damage and closure of a county bridge and major thoroughfare connecting Atchison and Doniphan counties.
Destiny Lauck was fined $250 for the reckless driving and ordered to pay $108 in court costs. Lauck came to court Friday, Jan. 6 in Atchison County District Court.
District Court Judge John J. Bryant told Lauck the total amount payable to the Court is $358, and scheduled a payment review for 9 a.m. Friday, April 14 on the Court calendar. Bryant explained to Lauck if she is unable to pay her fine and court costs within the time frame she would have to be present Court.
Assistant County Attorney Michelle Rioux prosecuted the case and read aloud the factual basis of evidence about the incident. Lauck came over a hill and realized she was going too fast and as she tried to correct her speed, she jumped the hill and overcorrected.
Lauck was not fined for speeding.
The accident occurred early afternoon Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, according to an Atchison County Sheriff's report. That's when deputies responded to a call about a woman trapped inside a vehicle atop the Independence Creek Bridge along River Road north of Atchison city limits. Lauck, 23, was identified as the driver who had lost control of her westbound 2018 Chevrolet and struck the bridge. Lauck complained of wrist pain from the impact, but escaped serious injury, according to an Atchison Globe news report. The bridge was closed for traffic about two days until Atchison County made temporary repairs to reopen the bridge accommodate traffic in the meantime. However, the bridge will be close for a longer term when the extensive repair work commences at a later date.
