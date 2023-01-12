230114bridge

An Atchison woman recently pleaded no contest to a reckless driving incident that resulted in some extensive damage and closure of a county bridge and major thoroughfare connecting Atchison and Doniphan counties.

Destiny Lauck was fined $250 for the reckless driving and ordered to pay $108 in court costs. Lauck came to court Friday, Jan. 6 in Atchison County District Court.

