HORTON - The Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas held elections for four Tribal Council positions on the Reservation on Saturday, Sept. 12.
Elected were Lester Randall, Chairman; Christopher Tucker, Treasurer; Christina Wahwasuck, Council Member; and, Jason Thomas, Council Member. All four positions were opposed.
All tribal members at least 21 years of age were allowed to register to vote in the tribal election, which was held by both absentee and poll voting. Under the Constitution of the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas, all Tribal Council terms will be for a term of three years. The next Tribal Council election will take place in September 2022.
A swearing in ceremony will held for the elected Tribal Council on Sept. 19 at Kickapoo Tribal District Court where Tribal Council members will take an oath of office before commencing their duties on Tribal Council.
The Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas has more than 1,600 members and is governed by its Tribal Council.
The Tribe’s reservation land is located approximately five miles west of Horton, Kansas in Brown County and encompasses an area of approximately 30 square miles (the Tribe does not own all of the land located within the Federally-recognized reservation).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.