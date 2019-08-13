Court proceedings involving a 41-year-old Easton man facing multiple possession of child porn charges have been put on hold for the time being.
Christopher L. Patrick has been found incompetent to stand trial. The finding was announced Aug. 9 in Atchison County District Court. It was ordered that Patrick be committed to Larned Correctional Facility for further examination and treatment not to exceed 90 days. After his examination and course of treatment, Patrick will return to the county jail.
Patrick’s court appointed defense counsel Rex Lane indicated his understanding is that Patrick’s condition is consistent with significant head trauma.
Patrick faces three counts sexual exploitation of a child, all felony offenses alleging he was in possession of visual depictions of children younger than 18 years old on or about Sept. 12, 24, 2017 and Nov. 1, 2018 with the intent to arouse or satisfy sexual desire.
Patrick has remained in custody since his arrest April 29 as the result of what was initiated as a federal investigation that engaged area law enforcement agencies. Since his arrest, Patrick has remained in the Atchison County Jail on a $50,000 bond amount.
