A 36-year-old Atchison man with Montana ties is facing formal sex charges involving an underage girl that are potentially punishable by life imprisonment.
C.J. Lonnie McPhie heard the five felony charges in the complaint announced Monday, Aug. 16 in Atchison County District Court.
McPhie faces one count aggravated indecent liberties of a child involving allegations of lewd touching or fondling a child younger than 14 years of age; three counts electronic solicitation alleging phone contact to entice the adolescent girl to engage in inappropriate physical relations each count carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment; and count 5 is indecent liberties with a child involving fondling that if convicted carries a maximum penalty of more than 11 years in a Kansas prison.
During Monday’s district court hearing, Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker explained to District Court Judge John Bryant that McPhie was arrested for a weekend warrant and was held in jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond. Becker requested Bryant raise the bond to a higher amount because McPhie has no known family ties to the Atchison area. Becker expressed her concern that because McPhie’s family members reside in Montana she considers him to be a potential flight risk. The bond also seemed to be of a lower amount to her in comparison with other suspects who’ve faced similar charges, Becker said.
Bryant agreed and raised the bond to $500,000. Bryant also determined McPhie is eligible for a court-appointed counsel. Bryant then scheduled McPhie for the 9 a.m. docket Friday, Aug. 20 appointment to make first appearance with counsel.
Atchison police arrested McPhie Friday, Aug. 13 after police authorities conducted an investigation of sex crimes that involved a girl younger than 14 years of age, and being younger than 16 years, which is the legal age of consent. The investigation subsequently led to McPhie’s arrest for rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated indecent liberties with a child, indecent liberties with a child, criminal sodomy, and electronic solicitation.
Becker filed the formal complaint Monday in district court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.