ATCHISON – In an effort to better control sediment buildup, the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism will soon draw down the water level at Atchison State Fishing Lake to remove preexisting sediment. Staff will lower the lake approximately 6 to 8 feet beginning the first week of August with the intent of keeping the lake lowered until work is completed in late spring of 2021, weather permitting.
These improvements will help better protect the structural integrity of the area boat ramp and associated facilities, as well as increase the usability of Atchison State Fishing Lake.
While the lake is lowered, staff will also construct and place artificial fish habitat structures – a benefit to both fish and anglers.
Amid construction, fishing will be allowed, with all existing length and creel limits remaining in effect.
For more information on Atchison State Fishing Lake, including an area fishing report, visit https://ksoutdoors.com/Fishing/Where-to-Fish-in-Kansas/Fishing-Locations-Public-Waters/Northeast-Region/Atchison-State-Fishing-Lake.
