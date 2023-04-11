According to the people of Atchison, the Atchison Fire Department is extremely reliable.Recently, firefighters Danniel Davis, Mason Oswalt, Blake Mispageland Bobby Bierschenk, were interviewed.
The interview started with Danniel Davis. When asked how he knew he wanted to be a firefighter? Danniel answered quickly telling the story about when he was at 5 years old, he lived in an apartment. He noticed smoke coming under the door to the hallway. He told his mom, and she called the fire company. While thefiremenwere putting out the fire a Kansas Cityfiremansaw that Danniel was distraught. “The fireman took me aside and explained what they were doing and that helped me to become calm,” Danniel said. “It was from that incident that I knew I wanted to become a firefighter,” he added.
Each of the men were interested in what each other was saying. Mason Oswalt lived in Idaho fora short time. While there he was a wild land firefighter. Putting out a fire in a state that has forests is much different than in the Midwest where the land ismainly justflat or hilly withvery littletrees. “To contain the Idahofire,we had to dig miles of lines to contain the fire,” Mason said. He explained that sometimes the fire would jump and that it is very dangerousbecause it could box in the firefighters.
Mason went from that job to becoming a cowboy. “Yes, I was a real-life cowboy and I lived in Montana and then Arizona,” Mason said.
Masonactually grewup in Atchison attending Trinity Lutheran school. He also was a Junior Fire Marshal which sparked interest for the career he now is in.
Blake Mispagel knows the way to the hearts of his colleagues; designated cook on the weekends. The rest of the group all laughed and said, “he is an excellent cook, and Blake doesn’t hesitate at all when he said biscuits and gravy is their favorite dish.”.However, Blake’s favorite is beeftartare to which the group wrinkled up their noses.
While everyone was telling stories, Bobby Bierschenk was silent most of the time except when it was his time to talk. He told us that he had friends in St. Joe who were firefighters. “Hearing their stories sparked the interest in a firefighting career for me.”
The subject of family came up and Bobby was the first to answer, “the one thing about the job that is the hardest for me is missing my family”.The job has the firefighters working 24 hours for four days on three days off or any variety of time and that is hard for family life. Danniel agreed saying, “my wife goes through more stress than I do”.
Chief Weishaar told of a time when Bartlett Grain had a huge fire, and every firefighter was there but when the group could finally take a break the guys wanted to talk to their families and the chief was the only one with a phone, so they all lined up to use his phone.
“The group is great for helping each other,” Chief Weishaar commented. “The two shifts have different personalities butall in allthis group is great.”
While Mason had training in Utah, he had to start over so every night he goes thru the studies with Danniel on learning the street names. To make sure they learn the streets they have a contest and if either one has a wrong name of the street, the punishment is to do pushups.
Danniel’s skill was lacking with is backing up the firetruck, but the group has helped him with learning thatskill, bentfenders are no longer in his future.
Blake has two left thumbs when it comes to tying knots. When he conquers that skill, the group should get him a Boy Scout badge. Just remember he is the cook, and food is the way to a firefighter’s heart.
Bobby said on his second day he had to perform CPR. He said the partner of the person that was having CPR was standing watching and yelling at him. Bobby learned early the art of concentration and not letting the outside world interfere with the job at hand.
All in all, the interviewees agreed that their groups are their second families. The job is stressful, but they depend upon one another and have faith in their partners to do the job correctly.
In the 2020 strategic planning the fire department scored extremely high for being knowledgeable and Atchison is proud of all the men and women of the fire department.
Commented