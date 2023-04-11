Firefighters

Left to right: Mason Oswalt, Danniel Davis, Blake Mispagel, Bobby Bierschenk

 Photo by Barbara Trimble

According to the people of Atchison, the Atchison Fire Department is extremely reliable. Recently, firefighters Danniel Davis, Mason Oswalt, Blake Mispagel and Bobby Bierschenk, were interviewed. 

The interview started with Danniel Davis.  When asked how he knew he wanted to be a firefighter? Danniel answered quickly telling the story about when he was at 5 years old, he lived in an apartment. He noticed smoke coming under the door to the hallway. He told his mom, and she called the fire company. While the firemen were putting out the fire a Kansas City fireman saw that Danniel was distraught. “The fireman took me aside and explained what they were doing and that helped me to become calm,” Danniel said. “It was from that incident that I knew I wanted to become a firefighter,” he added. 