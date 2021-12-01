The table for Huron City Council leadership has come full circle for all the respective 4-year terms of elected officials.
After votes were counted as the result of the 2021 local cities and schools Election Day, Tuesday Nov. 2, there was a three-way tie between write-in candidates to round out two of the
Undecided was who will fill the open two seats for Huron City Council due to a three-way tie between three write-in potentials, Joel Clem, Kimberly Clem, and Ronnie Funk. The race was decided Nov. 23 after Atchison County Commission members, Chairman Jack Bower, Vice-chairman Eric Noll and Commissioner Casey Quinn recessed from the regular county business long enough to convene as the Atchison County Board of Canvassers.
County Clerk Michelle Phillips, the county’s chief election officer, directed the canvassers to randomly pull two names from a cup to determine who’ll fill the vacant posts.
Bower and Noll each pulled out a piece of paper with a name written onto it.
Kim Clem and Ronnie Funk were the names drawn from the cup that have been approved by a unanimous vote from commissioners.
Other Huron Council members are Mayor Jaquetta Peak, the incumbent, who was the only candidate to file for office. Three of the council positions were filled by write-in votes Jordan Clem, Linda Ferris, each with eight votes, and Donald Ball with seven write-in votes.
Concerning some other recent county matters:
> The Leadership Atchison class members for 2021-2022 visited with commissioners on Nov. 16. Class members present were Krista Parks, Kevin Dykstra, Diane Holly, Kristen Otte and Sarah Fischer. The class members also toured the Emergency Operations Center and the Atchison County EMS ambulance main station also housed in the facility located at 10443 U.S. Highway 59. While present in the facility, class members visited with EMS Director Corey Scott and EMS responders about procedures and toured an ambulance. During their visit with commissioners, class members asked questions about topics like zoning and they heard about Kansas Open Meetings Act from County Counselor Patrick Henderson. Commissioners told the group about their representative districts and Atchison Senior Village.
County Treasurer Connie Ellerman served as substitute facilitator for the visit in the absence of Leadership Facilitator Jesse Greenly. Ellerman and Phillips also explained their duties as elected officials.
> Commissioners recently made a decision Nov. 4 to lock the east entrance into the Atchison County Courthouse, and to only allow entry through the north door. However, persons can exit the courthouse through east and north doors. The decision was made after executive sessions during prior meetings to discuss courthouse security with department heads and local officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.