Two men with ties to Atchison County were arrested as the result of an 8:30 p.m. traffic stop Friday, June 12 in Hoyt according to a report from Chief Dan Wentling, of the Hoyt Police Department.
Stephen Wayne Oswalt, 32, Atchison, and 28-year-old former Atchison resident Donald Eugene Harvey, currently of Willis, were each arrested and are facing charges for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Oswalt and Willis were passengers in a vehicle driven by Jack T. Moore, 55, Kansas City, Missouri. Moore was intitially stopped for a traffic violation. Moore was arrested and is facing charges for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and no proof of insurance.
After the arrests all three suspects were booked into the Jackson County Correctional Facility. Subsequently, Oswalt and Harvey are facing additional charges subsequently arising from allegations for entering contraband into a correctional facility, Went ling reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.