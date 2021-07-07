Sixteen new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on July 2 at a ceremony held in KLETC’s Integrity Auditorium.
Officer Jonathon Davis of the Altamont Police Department was the graduating class president. The speaker for the ceremony was Finney County Sheriff Kevin Bascue. Mike Satterlee, KLETC senior instructor of police, was the class coordinator for the 280th Basic Training Class.
Atchison County Sheriff's Office own Sarah Howard was one of the students who ran or biked more than 200 miles during their time at KLETC and exceeded the other physical requirements of the 200 Mile Club, including push-ups, sit-ups and a timed run.
