Vision 4 First, LLC is a development group looking toutilizethe Rural Housing Incentive District tool as they build out the infrastructure to create attractive new lots for sale in the area loosely contained between 2ndStreet and Washington Street as well as Laramie Street and Riley Street; this is the old 1stStreetcorridor.
Vision4 First has hired Gilmore and Bell to prepare all necessary documents and the developer wouldbe responsible forany fees associated with those efforts.
Resolutions 3368 and 3369establishthe Rural Housing Incentive District and call a public hearing for August 21, 2023,which hasbeen prepared by Gilmore and Bell.
An RHID effectively freezes the assessed valuation of the created district and future property tax revenues are then dedicated toreimbursinga developer for their expenses within the parameters of an agreed upon development agreement.
The RHID tool is authorized by the State of Kansas and can go as long as 25 years or up until the amount of eligible project expenses is reimbursed, whichever is shorter.Ultimately, theterms of an RHID are negotiable between the sponsoring local government and the developer.
There are two applications of RHID: Infrastructure buildout, meaning a developer can be reimbursed for their expenses incurred to build streets, curbs, sidewalks, sewer lines, water lines, land acquisition, etc. No vertical construction costs are reimbursable in this application. Upper story downtown, meaning a developer can be reimbursed for their expenses incurred to build vertical construction on the second (and above) floors of a 50 plus year old downtown building.
Also, under consideration is to sell a city owned propertylocatedon the southwest corner of Washington and Laramie to Vision 4 First, LLC for inclusion in the RHID project. A warranty deed, resolution authorizing the sale, and a map/photo of the site are included. A letter of support from the Atchison Riverfront Foundation for the proposed transfer of the property was given to the commission for review.
The Vision 4 First, LLC preliminary site plansindicatethis project could create 45 lots suitable for housing construction. If fully built out and assuming all single-family homes at a modest average valuation of $225,000, this could create over $10 millioninhousing. At current property tax rates, that would drive around $200,000 of total property tax revenue per year. Of course, the increase in future property tax revenue would be delayed until the RHID is fully paid out per terms of the development agreement.
Legally Gilmore and Bell’s fees will be paid by the developer, andthey’llguide the city through the RHID establishment process. The Secretary of Commerce has approved the proposed RHID.
Commented