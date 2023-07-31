Vision 4 First, LLC is a development group looking to utilize the Rural Housing Incentive District tool as they build out the infrastructure to create attractive new lots for sale in the area loosely contained between 2nd Street and Washington Street as well as Laramie Street and Riley Street; this is the old 1st Street corridor. 

Vision 4 First has hired Gilmore and Bell to prepare all necessary documents and the developer would be responsible for any fees associated with those efforts. 