If you looked to move into the Atchison area recently, you quickly became aware of the housing shortage. There are few rentals and even less single homes for sale. Move in ready housing is at premium pricing and the fixer upper housing costs for construction materials have skyrocketed, thus creating a vulnerable housing market.
The city of Atchison’s 2020 Strategic Plan specifically addressed the need and is currently seeking developers, contractors and investors to collaborate on an application to the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation (KHRC) for resources (grant and tax credit funds) to assist in the development of new housing units in the Atchison market.
Governor Kelly closed this legislative session by signing two major bipartisan housing bills into law, representing a significant expansion of resources to support statewide housing development. The bill represents a combined $62 million in new housing resources, as well as initiatives for funding in the November 2022 round of funding and planning efforts are beginning immediately.
Qualifying partners and projects must be aligned with the City of Atchison’s 2020 Strategic Plan, have thorough and well developed plans to create new housing units in the Atchison market (multi-family and/or single family)’ and partners must have prior experience in the development/construction business. “Our capacity will likely be 20-30 units range depending on the award request from each partner,” Pregont said.
In order to partner in the creation of a successful application to KRHC, applicants must be prepared to provide detailed project plans, share financial information relating to the project and its partners, and meet all local and state building/fire/ADA codes, and/or requirements. KHRC can provide powerful gap-filling resources to help make projects viable, but that also comes with additional layers of compliance and oversight. Potential project partners must be prepared to be transparent with the city of Atchison as the project sponsor and KHRC as a project partner.
Interested parties should contact Justin Pregont with Pomeroy Development (justinp@cityofatchison.com) (913-367-9317) as soon as possible to begin the vetting and application process. Deadline by July 1, 2022, after that applications will not be considered for this round of funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.