An early morning autumn fire engulfs the front of a two-story home in the 800 block of M Street in Atchison requiring its demolition and removal of debris.

 Photo courtesy of Atchison Fire Department

House fires were an all too common occurrence in the Atchison area in 2022 and left many tragically homeless, injured or had their lives taken. The globe decided to give this portion of the 2022 look back its own article and will have another follow up story on the challenges local firefighters faced during the previous year.

A fire Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at 16032 286th Road in Shannon township west of Atchison city limits resulted in the total loss of a modern home and all contents. In addition to Shannon Fire Department, firefighters from Lancaster, Mt. Pleasant, Effingham, and Walnut rural fire districts battled the fire throughout the day. Atchison Fire Department responded to keep the rural firefighters’ air tanks refreshed. It was determined the fire started near the fireplace. The fire prompted the closure of a segment of 286th Road from Pratt to Neosho roads to accommodate responders’ traffic.

