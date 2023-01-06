House fires were an all too common occurrence in the Atchison area in 2022 and left many tragically homeless, injured or had their lives taken. The globe decided to give this portion of the 2022 look back its own article and will have another follow up story on the challenges local firefighters faced during the previous year.
A fire Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at 16032 286th Road in Shannon township west of Atchison city limits resulted in the total loss of a modern home and all contents. In addition to Shannon Fire Department, firefighters from Lancaster, Mt. Pleasant, Effingham, and Walnut rural fire districts battled the fire throughout the day. Atchison Fire Department responded to keep the rural firefighters’ air tanks refreshed. It was determined the fire started near the fireplace. The fire prompted the closure of a segment of 286th Road from Pratt to Neosho roads to accommodate responders’ traffic.
Shannon Fire Chief David “Spider” Shell said the housefire was the second structure fire for the Shannon, Mt. Pleasant, and Nortonville-based Jefferson County Fire District 12 firefighters who responded to a garage fire during the 2022 New Year’s Holiday weekend in rural Cummings. The garage was also deemed a total loss.
In early February, crews from Atchison Fire Department responded to four different hours fires in less than a 24-hour period. The fourth fire about 8:30 a.m. Feb. 4, 2022, engulfed a single-story home at 833 Mound Street where there was a rapid deterioration of a structure from flames. The third housefire occurred about 15 hours earlier about 2:55 a.m. that day at 921 North Sixth Street. Credit was given to a working smoke detector, and all five residents managed to exit the dwelling before responders arrived, but the family was displaced to damages. The first two incidents occurred early afternoon on Feb. 3, 2022, one of these at a two-story dwelling at 1418 Kansas Avenue where occupants safely escaped. After firefighters arrived it was determined the fire had spread to a vacant house next door at 1420 Kansas Avenue.
A firefighter was injured from debris in response to a house fire on Feb. 12, 2022, at 927 Mound Street where flames were burning and smoke-filled the residence at a single-story residence. A colleague managed to pull the injured firefighter from the interior debris and get him to safety. The injured firefighter was treated on-site by Atchison County EMS responders before being transported by ambulance to the emergency care unit at Amberwell Atchison. The firefighter was injured on a Saturday and was able to return to work the following Tuesday. Fire officials attributed the electrical issues caused the fires within that time frame with the exception of the vacant house along Kansas Avenue.
One firefighter suffered a knee injury and was transported by ambulance to Amberwell Atchison for an evaluation of his injury during the response to an Easter morning housefire, on April 23, 2022, at 1427 Atchison Street. No one was at home at the time of the fire and renovation was ongoing at the house. The home deemed a total loss has been demolished. The injured firefighter returned to work on light duty.
An early morning housefire on Feb. 12 in Easton claimed the life of 75-year-old Shirley Langley LPN at her residence in the 200 block of Kickapoo Street within the city limits. The home was a total loss, and preliminarily the cause appeared to have been accidental in nature. Langley had served USD 449 Pleasant Ridge for more than 20 years.
Top Videos
A female senior citizen died at Amberwell Atchison after she was rescued from the scene of a housefire on Sept. 29, 2022, at 1033 Hickory Street. Firefighters rescued the woman, the lone occupant after she was located atop a bedroom floor. The home was declared habitable in wake of the fire.
An early morning vacant housefire was declared a total loss on Oct. 11, 2022, at 819 Kansas Avenue prompted an investigation, and has since been demolished.
A resident was outdoors on Oct. 29, 2022, when he noticed his two-story residence at 801 M Street was engulfed in flames. The residence was displaced and the house was demolished by an emergency order because it was damaged beyond repair.
A pre-dawn housefire on Dec. 15 at 723 Washington Street displaced three occupants after the house was deemed inhabitable until essential repair work is complete. Preliminary findings indicate the cause was electrical in nature.
Nine pets perished and a family was displaced on Dec. 20, 2022, as the result of a housefire at 1016 Kansas Avenue. A teenager and his two younger siblings managed to safely escape their smoke-filled along with their pet snake. The fire occurred at about 10:15 a.m. amid frigid temperatures. The home is inhabitable.
Atchison Salvation Army representatives were on the scene to ensure the family’s needs would be taken care of and that they would be able to celebrate Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.