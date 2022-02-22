EASTON – A 75-year-old woman recently died as the result of a fire at her residence in Easton.
Shirley Langley succumbed to the house fire Feb. 12 at her residence in the 200 block of Kickapoo Street located in Easton city limits.
The home appeared to be a total loss.
Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley, confirmed to the Globe on Tuesday, that the cause of the fire had not yet been determined from the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office. Sherley said the Fire Marshal’s preliminary finding at the scene indicated the cause appeared to be of an accidental nature.
According to a Leavenworth Times news report the fire was reported at 4:26 a.m. Feb. 12, but when the responders arrived on the scene the flames had engulfed the house. The advanced stage of the fire prevented all emergency responders from entering the home.
Firefighters from Easton Township Fire Department initially responded to the scene along with authorities from Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office. Kickapoo Township, Alexandria Township, Fort Leavenworth, city of Leavenworth and Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1 also responded and provided mutual aid at the scene.
Shirley L. Langley, LPN, served for more than 20 years for USD 449 Pleasant Ridge, according to her obituary posted on memorial.beldenlarkin.com/Shirley-langley/4862735/index.php, the Belden Larkin Funeral Home website in Leavenworth. Shirley Langley attended the former Northeast Kansas Vocational Technical School in Atchison and was an Easton High School graduate. She was an active member of the Easton United Methodist Church and assisted in with the church’s food bank.
Four children survive her, David Langley, Dale Langley, Daniel Langley and Becky Gildner. Funeral service for Shirley Langley was during morning hours Feb. 22 at the Easton United Methodist Church in Easton and the burial followed in Easton Cemetery. Memorials in her name can be made to Easton United Methodist Church/Outreach.
