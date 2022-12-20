Only a few days before Christmas, a family is homeless, one resident suffered injury and nine pets perished in wake of a mid-morning housefire Tuesday at 1016 Kansas Avenue.

Zayden Walker, 15, suffered laceration to his hand after he broke out a window when the house became filled with smoke.

