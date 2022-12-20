Only a few days before Christmas, a family is homeless, one resident suffered injury and nine pets perished in wake of a mid-morning housefire Tuesday at 1016 Kansas Avenue.
Zayden Walker, 15, suffered laceration to his hand after he broke out a window when the house became filled with smoke.
"I broke out the window to let the smoke out" Walker said.
The fire started in the living room area while Walker was at home with his brother and sister. Although Walker was injured from broken glass, he and his younger siblings managed to safely exit their house.
Atchison County EMS responders preliminarily treated Walker at the scene for his injury.
Neighbors, Sarah and her daughter, Kristin Koch agreed some family pets succumbed to the fire.
The five dogs and four cats were all indoor pets, the Kochs agreed. A cat named Smokey survived because she was outside the house where she liked to stay.
Walker rescued the pet snake as he managed to safely bring is outside.
Salvation Army Coordinator Kim Grippin Bottorff was on the scene to provide assistance. Bottorff said Salvation Army will ensure the family's immediate needs will be taken care of with the basics like clothing and food. There are family members who reside nearby and the immediate need for sheltering the family was under assessment, Bottorff said.
"Whatever they need until they find another place," Bottorff said, and added the agency will ensure the family will have a Christmas, and that the Salvation Army of Atchison County Christmas Drive is ongoing.
As Atchison Fire Department battled the blaze, the residence appeared to sustain heavy structural damage.
Bottorff said at this point she is unsure about housing provisions because currently rental houses are hard to find.
Atchison Fire Chief Patrick Weishaar reported it was about 10:15 a.m. where AFD crews were dispatched to the report of a house on fire at 1016 Kansas Avenue. When crews arrived, firefighters found the west side, one addition of a two-story home was engulfed in flames, Weishaar said in a press release to Atchison Globe. the design of the structure allowed the fire to spread to the center portion of the second story that made it difficult for the crews to reach.
Despite the difficulty, the crews managed to reach the second story and gain access to the attic and were able to contain the fire, Weishaar said. But the fire had spread to an additional add-on of the home along the east and south sides.
Crews battled the fire for more than two hours and managed to extinguish all of the fire extension. The AFD investigator launched an investigation early afternoon to determine a cause. The house is not inhabitable at this time.
In addition to AFD, EMS, and Salvation Army Atchison Police Department officers all responded amid the frigid temperatures and assisted on the scene, Weishaar said.
The AFD cleared the scene about 1:55 p.m., according to an Atchison County Communications Center dispatch.
