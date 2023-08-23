House Democratic Leader Vic Miller (Topeka) and State Representative Jason Probst (Hutchinson) introduced legislation today prohibiting magistrate judges from authorizing search warrants, following the disturbing police raid on the Marion County Record. A magistrate judge signed the search warrant used to raid the newspaper.
“I’m trying to stir the pot,” said Leader Miller, who is a retired municipal judge and attorney. “What happened in Marion County is frightening. We can’t lose sight of the consequences here.”
Because the Kansas Legislature is adjourned until January, a concerted effort must be made not to forget the startling and dire implications of the situation.
Rep. Probst, who spent 15 years at the Hutchinson News, recalls watching search warrants be authorized with little to no consideration for the consequences.
“The ability of the press to operate freely and without fear of reprisal is foundational to a functioning democracy - and its importance is enshrined in our Constitution,” he said. “During my time as a journalist, I saw warrants signed without any real judicial oversight - and that's something we all should be concerned about. I also saw the good that can be created in a community when a free and independent press can do its work without fear.”
The representatives hope the legislation will spur additional, deeper conversations about retooling the way search warrants are currently authorized and how to best support the First Amendment rights of Kansans.
