Kansas logo

House Democratic Leader Vic Miller (Topeka) and State Representative Jason Probst (Hutchinson) introduced legislation today prohibiting magistrate judges from authorizing search warrants, following the disturbing police raid on the Marion County Record. A magistrate judge signed the search warrant used to raid the newspaper.

“I’m trying to stir the pot,” said Leader Miller, who is a retired municipal judge and attorney. “What happened in Marion County is frightening. We can’t lose sight of the consequences here.”