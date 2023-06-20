The recent rains and hot temperatures make ideal conditions for bugs.Thepeskymosquito bites can make any human miserable.There is a whole industry built around repellants, bug bite relievers and bug sprays.
An easy wayto soothe those bug bites is peppermint essential oil. It counteracts the burning, stinging and itchinessthat is the result of the bug bite. Peppermint essential is also an anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial that helps reduce infection. Mosquitoes, fleas, flies,waspsand spiders hate the smell of peppermint oil.
It is suggested to avoid applying the peppermint oil directly to the skin because of burning and stinging sensation, insteadmix it with a carrier oil like jojoba or coconut oil. You can make a diluted spray by filling a spray bottlewith water: mix three drops of essential oil with four drops of carrier oil per ounce of water.
Another home remedy for bug bites for both adults and children is the use of baking soda.Baking sodadoesn’tjustwork in meals but also relieves irritation and itchiness.
A recommendation is to combine 1 tablespoon of baking soda with water but add enough water to form a paste, apply to the bug bite, let it dry before removing with a cool washcloth. This remedy is also good to treat poison ivy,oakand sumac.
If there are multiple bites over the body, then use 1 cup of baking soda to a neutral temperature bath. After soaking, let thebody air dry. The baking soda will dry andrelieve the itchiness. Once the itchinessstops,washaway theresidue.
Dabbing on a bit of rubbing alcohol reduces itching and histamine response. However, ifthe bite has been scratched, the rubbing alcohol may cause stinging. If that is thecase, apply a cold compress, grab a package of frozenpeasand apply to the area for 10 to 15minutes.
Also, try soaking chamomile tea bag and store in the fridge as a compress. The tea’santi-swelling will help reduce the itchiness.
Local drug stores are a good place to find lotions or ointments thatcontainmenthol or camphor which create a cooling sensation and help reduce irritation.
Finally, pure 100% aloe vera gel can help soothe irritated skin from bug bites because of its anti-inflammatory properties.The aloe vera gel is also a good remedy for and of the poison ivy, poison oak, and poison sumac.
