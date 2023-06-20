Harlequin Bug

 Harlequin beetle feeds on cabbage, collards, horseradish, mustards, and turnips. May also feed on potatoes, tomatoes, and okra

 Photo courtesy of K-State

The recent rains and hot temperatures make ideal conditions for bugs. The pesky mosquito bites can make any human miserable. There is a whole industry built around repellants, bug bite relievers and bug sprays.  

An easy way to soothe those bug bites is peppermint essential oil. It counteracts the burning, stinging and itchiness that is the result of the bug bite. Peppermint essential is also an anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial that helps reduce infection. Mosquitoes, fleas, flies, wasps and spiders hate the smell of peppermint oil. 