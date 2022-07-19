When asked by an audience member in attendance Saturday morning what headline in a newspaper would be befitting of her, the six-time world record holder Mandy Horvath responded with, "Tell her that she can't, and she will show you that she can."
Both Horvath and LaTisha Downing gave insight into how that headline could apply to either woman and their many achievements in life at the Women Overcoming Adversity Symposium at Benedictine College.
Horvath lost her legs in 2014 after an accident involving a train and eventually was able to pick her spirits up to go on and become a pioneer in mountain climbing. She has since become the first bilateral amputee to ascend Mt. Kilimanjaro.
"For a long time I also lost myself after losing my limbs, and I've overcome that," Horvath said. "I haven't stopped or nor do I plan to."
Many in Atchison are familiar with Downing and the impact she's had on the area. She is the principal of Central School, a K-12 Alternative School for Atchison Public Schools.
She was also raised in a single-parent home by her mother but never felt like she was at a disadvantage because of her situation.
"Some would say I was at risk, but I never felt like I was at risk," Downing said. "I came from extremely powerful women, and so overcoming adversity was instilled in me, and to work as hard as you can to be where you are."
Downing said being too consumed by what obstacles you will face in your life can become more of a hindrance than a help.
"As a young black woman there are a lot of obstacles that can be put in your way, and if you have the mindset of those obstacles it is very hard for you to overcome anything," Downing said.
The USD 409 leader said being to be taught by Elizabeth Anthony who was the first black woman she had as a teacher was a massive inspiration and motivational tool for her.
"When I walked in I couldn't believe she was going to be my teacher because I was a kid who always wanted to be a teacher but had never seen one who looked like me," Downing said. "At that moment I knew I could be a teacher and do what she is doing."
When asked about her inspiration and role model she was quick to mention her mother who was diagnosed with kidney failure at 37 years old but still was determined to fulfill her duties as a mother.
"She embodied determination and never let it stop her," Downing said. "She always would come home cook dinner, go to dialysis and she would never complain about what she was going through."
Even before her mother passed in early 2020 from cancer she still provided encouragement to her entire family.
"Even when she was on her death bed she was encouraging us and telling us we could make it," Downing said. "I have to take what she's given me and pass it on to the young generation and tell them your situation doesn't define. She never lost sight of her children or faith in God."
Horvath brought up one of Amelia's close friends Eleanor Roosevelt and referenced her famous "Well-Behaved Women Rarely Make History" quote as one of the reasons. The climbing pioneer said both Roosevelt and Amelia had a certain indefatigable mindset that she herself also shares.
"I found that she's very tenacious and that screams me," Horvath said. "Whenever you think of tenacious I think of someone who is relentless and doesn't take no for an answer if they want something, and I'm very much that person."
Downing also said she could relate to Amelia's drive to succeed despite the odds.
"Being able to go to college and being a leader of a school district you have to push through and persevere in so many things in life, and so I definitely identify with Amelia's perseverance," Downing said.
When discussing sacrifices she's had to make Horvath said time was easily the biggest one and advised anyone to cherries the time they have on this earth.
"The most profound sacrifice I've made since climbing the last four years was time," Horvath said. "It takes time to train and climb a mountain, it takes time to plan and prep, and I can definitely tell you it's the most valuable thing you have especially after losing 16 people in the last four years."
Another piece of advice Horvath offered was to be mindful of what you do and take responsibility for your actions and who you hang around with. She said her lack of accountability is what led to her accident.
"Taking accountability for yourself and your part in everything you do," Horvath said. "I lost my legs in 2014 because I went out drinking doing things my parents told me I shouldn't have been doing, and I wasn't around good people."
