The USD 430 School Board met on Monday evening, and Superintendent Jason Cline provided updates on how the district continues to respond to the Coronavirus closures.
Cline thanked all staff, parents, students and community members for support and stepping outside of comfort zones in adjusting the “new normal.” Cline informed the board that $146,518 had been received from the ESSERF CARES Act for costs incurred now and in the future to help cover costs associated with COVID-19. Cline also said that Kansas districts will receive more information on planning for next school year from the Department of Education by July 10th.
The board heard the first reading of the district’s proposed drug testing policy, but agreed to reach out to parents and students for input through a survey before moving forward. There was some discussion of the vacant 5th grade teaching vacancy, and the board voted to continue the search for a full-time teacher.
In other business:
John Boller III, Caden Ballman and Avery Wischropp were approved as summer student workers, and Victoria McManus was approved as the grade 5-12 Vocal Music Teacher, and Paul Simon was approved as a new custodian at EMS.
The board also voted to accept the resignations of Karla Matthias as HHS Tutor, Kertis Keehn as HHS girls basketball coach, and 30-year veteran Sherri Peabody as HES cook. Also approved was the purchase of curriculum for K-5 math, 6-8 science and K-5 science, as well as the renewal of the district’s KASB membership at a cost of $11,958.40 and a payment to Greenbush SIS Improvement Servicies for $7,870.
