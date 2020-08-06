The Horton City Commission met on July 20 and the group approved the 2021 budget.
Commissioner Wade Edwards said that he felt the 67.787 mill budget was the best in his time on the Commission, with money set aside for Capital Improvement, Equipment Reserves, and building demolition, as well as Economic Development.
City Administrator John Calhoon discussed the CDBG-CV Grant Funds with the Commission, with nine and potentially ten businesses filing applications for part of the $117,000 in funding. The group will discuss the issue further at the next meeting.
Calhoon also informed the Commission that Police Officer Mike Reynolds has submitted his resignation, and that the department will seek to hire a replacement.
After discussing the completion of city crews cleaning up demolished houses, the Commission considered the idea of advertising properties that the city owns and working with prospective buyers to get code-compliant buildings up.
In other business, the commission approved a payroll appropriation of $41,783.31 and a disbursement of $132,080.83.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.