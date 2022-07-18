HOPE Family Therapy, Inc. was a presenter at the Atchison Rotary on July 13. Eric Parks spoke on behalf of HOPE. Parks is the founder of the Atchison clinic. “HOPE for tomorrow, next week, next year...HOPE is not an acronym it is an important focus of much of what I do,” said Parks.
Michael McGuire, Professional Counselor, also attended the meeting. “I believe that life is full of choices and we have the ability to make choices that can positively benefit our lives and the lives of those around us,” McGuire said.
HOPE Family Therapy, Inc. is a non-profit publicly funded organization. HOPE is also a training and educational facility.
Student interns have an active role while being mentored and trained by licensed clinicians and also engaged in their university or college program. Also, on staff are clinicians who are licensed by the Kansas Behavioral Sciences Regulatory Board.
Clients seek out therapy services when they are dealing with problems that they can’t solve. At HOPE the first two therapy sessions attention is given to finding out the reason the client is seeking help and exploring what change is needed to help solve the problem.
At HOPE the Code of Ethics is followed by the student intern and the licensed clinician. The client has the right to end the therapy at any time. Also, the client is informed about the fees for the therapy and can select a method of payment.
Appointments are usually scheduled for 45-50 minutes which is called a “clinical hour”. If cancellation is necessary a 24-hour notice is required or the appointment payment will be charged.
The benefits of therapy can include enhancement of ability to cope with marriage, family and other relationships in a healthier way. Understanding personal and family goals and values may lead the way to greater maturity and happiness as an individual couple or family.
Therapy can be challenging and uncomfortable at times. Remembering past experiences may cause intense feelings of fear, anger or depression. Exploring these feelings may increase tension between the client and those members of the relationship. As the sessions progress the student intern or licensed clinician will discuss the benefits and risks of the therapy.
HOPE Family Therapy, Inc. Office is staffed on a part time basis with typical hours being 8am to 5pm, Monday – Friday. Staff can be reached at 913-674-0057.
By state law and professional codes of ethics, confidentiality is followed. There are a few conditions where that may be breached and that will be explained at the first meeting.
HOPE Family Therapy is located at 104 N Sixth Street, Suite 7, Atchison, Kansas 66002. To phone 913-674-0057 or email: into@hopefamilytherapy.org.
