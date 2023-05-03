A national non-profit organization called Honor Flight in a small hub in Wamego, KS, honored three veterans from the Atchison area. Honor Flights began in Kansas in 2012. Over3,046 Kansas veterans who served our country during the WWII, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War eras have been provided this memorable trip to visit their Memorials in Washington, D.C. Flights occur in April, May, June, September, October, and November.
The mission of Honor Flight is to celebrate America’s veterans by inviting them to see our nation’s memorials at no cost to the veteran. The Honor Flight is to honor, gratitude, and community of support veterans deserve. There are hubs across the nation; however, Kansas is the only state with hubs thatutilizehigh school students as guardians toaccompanythe veterans as a learning experience for the students.
On April 26th-27th, 2023, the Wamego hub set out to Washington DC with 25 veterans, 25 Wamego High School students, and support staff which included medicalpersonnel. The group traveled to our nation’s capital to see the memorials erected for the various branches of the military and the war memorials. Throughout the two-day trip, various groups of people approach or cheer on the veterans to show an appreciation of gratitude for their service to our great nation. As veterans walk through the KC and DC airports or throughout the several stops in D.C., many people will stop to clap or tell the veterans “Thank you for your service.” For many veterans, especially those who served in the Vietnam War and returned home during a time of political turmoil, the level of appreciation shown towards them is overdue, but well-deserved.Severalof the veterans took etchings of names on the Wall of the Vietnam Memorial of soldiers they knew and died during the conflict. The trip was a once in a life opportunity and a roller coaster of emotions as veterans experience gratitude, comradery, joy, and hopefully some healing hearts.
The cost of the Honor Flight is covered by fundraising and donors.
After two days in D.C., the group returned home to a heartwarming homecoming celebration in Wamego in honor of the veterans where they were greeted by family, friends, and community members with signs, American flags, and “Welcome Home!”greetings.
On this recent flight the three veterans from Atchison, KS: Carl Scherer, Henry Scherer, and Charles “Chuck” Scherer. Carl and Henry are brothers and cousins to Chuck. They were accompanied by Wamego High School student-guardians Alec Hupe, Joey Shea, and Colin Donahue.
