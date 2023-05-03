Honor Flight

Atchison veterans: Carl Scherer, Henry Scherer, and Charles “Chuck” Scherer. 

 Photo supplied

A national non-profit organization called Honor Flight in a small hub in Wamego, KS, honored three veterans from the Atchison area. Honor Flights began in Kansas in 2012. Over 3,046 Kansas veterans who served our country during the WWII, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War eras have been provided this memorable trip to visit their Memorials in Washington, D.C. Flights occur in April, May, June, September, October, and November. 

The mission of Honor Flight is to celebrate America’s veterans by inviting them to see our nation’s memorials at no cost to the veteran. The Honor Flight is to honor, gratitude, and community of support veterans deserve. There are hubs across the nation; however, Kansas is the only state with hubs that utilize high school students as guardians to accompany the veterans as a learning experience for the students. 