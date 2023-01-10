Zonta Club Logo_

The story of the Zonta emblem was the program given at the January meeting of the Atchison Zonta Club. 

"Zonta" is derived from a Lakhota (a language of the Native-American Sioux peoples) word meaning honest and trustworthy. It was adopted in 1919 to symbolize the combined qualities of honesty and trust, inspiration and the ability to work together for service and world understanding. The emblem is not simply a decorative design. It is an adaptation and composite of several Sioux Indian symbols which when superimposed take on a special significance for Zontians. 

