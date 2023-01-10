The story of the Zonta emblem was the program given at the January meeting of the Atchison Zonta Club.
"Zonta" is derived from aLakhota(a language of the Native-American Sioux peoples) word meaning honest and trustworthy. It was adopted in 1919 to symbolize the combined qualities of honesty and trust, inspiration and the ability to work together for service and world understanding. The emblem is not simply a decorative design. It is an adaptation and composite of several Sioux Indian symbols which when superimposed take on a special significance forZontians.
President Janelle Weishaar welcomed eight members and one guest January 9th at St. Mark’s Lutheran church fellowship hall. Hostess was Nancy Prohaska, aided by Sarah Dunning.
Anniversary cake was enjoyed by all as the celebration continues of 65 years of the club being chartered.
Treasurer CarolBreneisershared that the money given by members at Christmas purchased gift cards given to Catholic Charities. The December food drive donations were given to the Atchison County Food Pantry.
Discussion was held about ways to fund service projects in 2023. Within the program topic of Membership and Organization given by Prohaska, each member stated their classification, showing a diverse group.
Door prizes were won by new member Frances Robinson and JanicePellersels.
