Persons representing all walks of life and ages gather to hear a famous Abe tell tales of his from history books on Tuesday at Atchison Library.
The Library and Atchison County Kansas Genealogical Society presented President Abe Lincoln portrayed by Kevin Wood. “Abe Lincoln Storyteller” recreated the humorous attitudes of Lincoln throughout his legal and political careers. Some iconic vintage props associated with Lincoln the Storyteller like his stovepipe hat and circled-shaped, black, over the shoulder, flask canteen enhanced the performance.
Wood’s portrayal of Mr. Lincoln came to Kansas this week to attend the Association of Lincoln Presenters Annual Conference to do programs at the Home of the Flint Hills, according to Abraham Lincoln by Kevin Wood post on Facebook. While in Kansas, Wood additionally presented “The Political Lincoln”; “Honest Abe on Campaigns & Elections” at the Leavenworth Public Library, a partnership with Lansing Community Library. “Lincoln as Storyteller” was also at Wamego Public Library sponsored event at Kaw Valley State Bank and Trust. Lincoln on Literature & the Theatre” was at Clay Center Carnegie Library.
Wood’s post on April 4 indicates his Mr. Lincoln did his 500th library program the prior week.
