One of Atchison’s own, Durell Anthony remains as a contender in a nationally broadcast singing competition for all to watch his moments in the prime time spotlight on Season 20 of NBC’s television show “The Voice” on Monday nights.
Anthony, 34, the son of Dwayne and Liz Anthony, was reared in Atchison where his talent became known to many in the community at a very young age. Anthony currently resides in San Diego, California. Anthony credits his parents for being the first people to introduce him to music.
“I grew up singing with my sister (Diamond) and Dad at home,” Anthony communicated via email to the Globe. From singing with his family, Anthony said he went on to sing in church, school choirs, musicals and other venues.
His voice is what Anthony referred to as his “first instrument” but he also plays the piano and grew playing the trumpet and drums.
“I was heavily involved in the Atchison community,” Anthony said. “I sang for churches, banquets, weddings, funerals, etc. I also played multiple instruments for different church services,” and added he participated in musicals and plays as well.
Born and reared in Atchison, Anthony attended Atchison Public Schools from kindergarten through 12th-grade, and is a member of the graduated Class of 2004 from Atchison High School. After high school, Anthony continued his education as he attended and graduated from Benedictine College, class of 2008.
“I have so many great memories of growing up in Atchison,” Anthony said. “Way too many to name, it’s a very tight knit, hardworking community and I’m honored to call it home.”
Although Anthony has been singing and musically inclined his entire life, he admitted he had no idea he could make a career of it until he relocated to San Diego in 2010.
From his childhood home in Atchison, Anthony’s musical abilities have led him along the way onto the national stage and spotlight. As Season 20 of “The Voice” kicked off within recent weeks, Anthony auditioned with the song “What’s Going On,” by Marvin Gaye. Anthony’s audition led to invitations from two of the show’s superstar coaches, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson to join their competitive teams. Anthony accepted and joined Team Legend.
“I’m so grateful for this incredible opportunity,” Anthony said, “but this is just a moment in time. There’s so much more to come!”
For others who might have similar ambitions as himself, Anthony offers some encouragement and advice.
“Sing as much as possible and fall in love with the process of getting better,” Anthony said. “Meet people. Build relationships. Be on time. Know what you are doing. And just keep going!”
Anthony also shared a reminder for all in his hometown community, “remember to catch me on “The Voice” every week on NBC!”
