Durell Anthony, a former Atchison resident, is a contestant on the nationally broadcast television show on the NBC network, “The Voice.”
Anthony, currently of San Diego, Calif., is the newest member to join Team Legend. Season 20 of “The Voice” locally airs during prime time hours on Monday and Tuesday nights on Channel 41.
Anthony auditioned as he sang the song “What’s Going On,” by Marvin Gaye, and was invited to join Team Legend by superstar coach John Legend. To view Anthony’s audition performance press the ctrl button and click on on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RXDKYSiExTU.
Anthony hails from a family of musicians, and while a youth started singing in church. Music was his focus throughout the years he attended Atchison Public Schools. Anthony was awarded a vocal scholarship to attend college. At the time he weighed about 300 pounds, and made a decision to get serious about his health and artistry.
“Fitness became a passion for him,” Network Publicist Joslyn C. Paul communicated via email to the Globe. Following graduation from college, Anthony served as a counselor for a summer weight-loss camp where he met his wife. After his summer job ended, Anthony gigged weddings and eventually began to pursue music as his full-time career. Anthony and his wife are the parents of two young children.
