Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson announced early Thursday that authorities from Atchison Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service have worked together to locate and apprehend a 30-year-old Pennsylvania man wanted in connections with crimes that recently occurred at a residence in Atchison.
Cameron W. Jensen was wanted on an Atchison County District Court warrant charging him with two counts aggravated battery, one count of aggravated burglary and one count criminal restrain, Wilson said in a press release. The charges arose as the result of an investigation of crimes that occurred July 23 and August 6 at a residence in the 300 block of Parallel Street.
The U.S. Marshals located and arrested Jensen on Wednesday in Erie, Pennsylvania, Wilson said.
Atchison police launched an investigation that centered on an intrusion that occurred during early morning hours of Aug. 6 in a home along Parallel Street. A 45-year-old male resident was present at the time and suffered injuries from the intruder. The victim was beaten with an object that required hospital treatment, Wilson had initially reported.
The victim was familiar with who the suspect was prior to the attack, but the two men were not personally acquainted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.