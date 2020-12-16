For some who came to shop it was a last chance to purchase some fresh homegrown vegetables from some area gardens, or handcrafted goods for gift giving or jam or jellies to grace the holiday table adding a flavorful flair to the feast.
Although it appeared the potential customers were few and somewhat distanced apart from one another they arrived and browsed in a steady stream. Mask wearing was a requirement for all who ventured to the special holiday edition as some Atchison Farmer’s Market vendors peddled their goods indoors for a few hours Dec. 12 in the Santa Fe Depot.
