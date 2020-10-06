Under a sunny sky amid pleasant weather, St. Benedict Parish recently hosted a Blessing of the Animals for all of God’s creatures on St. Patrick Church grounds located south of Atchison.
The Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB, pastor of St. Benedict Parish, administered a special group blessing and for the numerous dogs, and two horses that were secured with halters and/or leashes present with their socially distanced owners and onlookers. The event was during the afternoon of Sunday, Oct.4.
St. Pat’s Knights of Columbus Council members were on hand for October Tootsie Roll Drive to benefit services provided for intellectually and developmentally disabled citizens.
