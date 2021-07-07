The cause of a recent roof fire resulting in some extensive damage to a vacant south Atchison residence remains at the center of an ongoing investigation said Fire Chief Patrick Weishaar, of the Atchison Fire Department.
“Fireworks have not been ruled out,” Weishaar said Wednesday about the Friday, July 2 blaze located at 913 South Fourth Street. AFD crews were paged out to the structure fire about 11:22 p.m. Friday during the Independence Day holiday weekend.
Atchison Police Department authorities have indicated they had no reports or complaints about fireworks in that area of the city, Weishaar said. However, some residents in the neighborhood indicated to AFD indicated they heard fireworks that sounded like there might have some firework activity in some adjacent neighborhoods.
The home was currently vacant and the utilities had previously been turned off, Weishaar said. The home has been unoccupied since September of 2020 when an electrical issue had caused a fire in the attic. At that time, the residents notified AFD firefighters in time and they were able to quickly respond and extinquished the fire. The home has remained unoccupied since, Weishaar said. The homeowners have been working in the residence and their plans have been to move back in the residence after the complete the remodeling.
“There was no electrical service or other utilities to the house this time,” Weishaar said.
