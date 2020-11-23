From the producers’ gardens and hands several Atchison Farmers’ Market vendors were present Saturday for a pre-holiday special market to offer their wares for holiday feasting and festive flair for the choosing.
The special market was Saturday, Nov. 1. Vendors offered assortments of root crops, pumpkins, nut-based snacks, candies, honey, seasonal decorative handcrafts, jams, jellies, sauces and assortments of baked good, potpourri, pet treats and more.
The Farmers’ Market traditionally opens its season during the month of May and closes the end of October. The Market celebrated its 20th year of operation in 2020. During its season, the market vendors have been present Saturday mornings until noon and on Wednesday afternoons. The Market is located between the Fifth and Sixth streets along Main Street.
