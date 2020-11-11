From a recent article on the website Everyday Health, I gathered great ideas and information about holiday gatherings during this pandemic. Medical experts have weighed in on the dangers of sitting at a table and sharing food with friends or family. Sitting at a table and sharing food with friends or extended family can pose a COVID-19 risk.
With the novel coronavirus in the picture, experts say there is a lot you need to consider before you commit to a plan. So a few expernt have weightd in on the dangers and how to minimize them.
“The biggest problem with gathering to eat is that everyone must take their masks off to do it,” says Aaron E. Glatt, MD, chairman of the department of medicine and chief of infectious diseases at Mount Sinai South Nassau in Oceanside, New York. In addition, the conversation that typically accompanies a meal can easily spray the novel coronavirus into the air, he says.
Adding to the problem is that people who are infected with the coronavirus can transmit it before they know they have it. This situation accounts for a signification portion of COVID-19 transmission.
The website for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not specifically address whether restaurant dining is risky. That has led some experts and organizations to take it upon themselves to assess the hazards of eating with other people.
Still, as the pandemic drags on, few of us are prepared to entirely avoid socializing, celebrating, and entertaining. Remember these guidelines whenever you are planning to eat beyond your own kitchen table or with anyone outside your household.
Keep Your Hands Clean: Fortunately, the risk of catching COVID-19 from touching or eating any food is very low, the CDC reports. “Enzymes in our stomach kill the virus science shows.
Instead, the coronavirus spreads mostly through respiratory droplets when someone coughs, sneezes, or talks. While it is possible to catch the virus by touching food or food packaging that someone else has sprayed droplets on, then touching your face, this is not thought to be a major avenue for spread.
Nonetheless, it is wise to wash your hands often when eating food you did not prepare. If you are at a restaurant, consider placing a bottle of hand sanitizer on the table and using it regularly, especially after touching a menu or shared condiments.
Eat Outside as much as possible: For months experts have been saying that eating outside, whether dining at a restaurant or picnicking in your backyard, poses much less risk than eating indoors. That is because virus-laden particles disperse more quickly outside.
Outside or Inside, keep your distance: If you are thinking of going out to eat with members of your household, call the restaurant in advance to ask about its social distancing policies. If the restaurant is jamming tables too close together or is packed with customers, stay away.
Want to dine at a restaurant with a friend or another couple? This is tricky, since sitting at the same table inevitably means you will be closer than six feet. Whether you should even consider this depends on many factors, but a key one is how seriously your dining companions are taking the virus.
If the other couple who is mostly staying home and otherwise masking and social distancing, it could be reasonable to eat with them. But if someone is working in a busy office or sending their children to school, your risk increases substantially.
Mask when you are not eating: At a restaurant, it is tempting to take off your mask the minute you are seated at your table, but it is not smart, experts say, since sitting maskless in a room with other people invites trouble. What’s more, it is suggested you put your mask back on whenever a server comes to your table, since no social distancing is occurring.
Consider your own vulnerability Part of the reason no one can state an absolute risk of a dining activity is because your personal susceptibility and those of your companions must be taken into account. If you have an underlying health issue like type 2 diabetes, kidney disease, a heart condition, cancer, or obesity, or if you’re over 65, your chances are higher of getting a severe case of COVID-19 if you are exposed.
Disease rates in your specific location are also a factor. If test positivity rates are over 5 percent in your area, a threshold used by epidemiologists to indicate the presence of so-called community spread, all dining activities with other people are going to be riskier than if test positivity rates are closer to 1 percent.
Think small gatherings: If you do decide to break bread with others, you will want to limit the gathering to one or two other people. Meeting a friend in a coffee shop is one thing; attending a big family barbecue or going to a friend’s wedding feast is quite another.
Reimagine Thanksgiving this year: Small gatherings will be especially important this Thanksgiving. This is not the year to be hosting your sprawling, extended, out-of-town family.
The CDC advises that during this year’s holiday, you should limit dinner to people in your household; if you’re hosting just a few additional guests, try to eat outside. You also should avoid crowded supermarkets just before Thanksgiving, so plan ahead or get groceries delivered.
Even better, skip the meal entirely and find other ways to be with family. After all, Thanksgiving is about gratitude, family, and fun as much as it is about food. Maybe this is the year to have everyone eat early at their own homes and then gather later (socially distanced and masked, ideally outdoors) to chat and watch football.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.