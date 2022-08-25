After years of much thought and concern about a local shortcut from one point to another if south Atchison, fate has determined the demise of the U Street Bridge.
The Kansas Department of Transportation announced via press release Thursday morning, that KDOT and the City of Atchison have closed the U Street bridge over U.S. 73 Highway after a hole was discovered in the bridge deck on Aug. 18. Upon inspection, it has been determined that the condition of the bridge is beyond repair and the structure will be closed permanently.
The decision to close the bridge follows a mutual understanding previously made between KDOT and the City that additional efforts to repair or replace the bridge would not be made, and that KDOT would decommission the bridge once it was deemed unusable. Factors considered in the decision include the age and type of the structure, its advanced deterioration, low traffic volume and high cost of replacement. The bridge is not part of an emergency route.
Barricades have been placed at the entrances, and KDOT will begin planning the complete removal of the bridge.
Within the past few years, the U Street Bridge has been a subject of attention and discussions among state and local road officials.
Atchison's Comprehensive Plan for 2016-30 was compiled in a 102-page document after about a year's worth of meetings, conversations, engagement drafting and editing, according to an Atchison Globe news report. The story recognized there had been rumors circulated about an eminent demolition of the Bridge. The Atchison City Commission adopted the document on Nov. 21, 2016. In the plan it was stated the Bridge, owned and maintained by the state, was nearing its end of useful life and likely a decision regarding its long term future might come sooner than expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.