After years of much thought and concern about a local shortcut from one point to another if south Atchison, fate has determined the demise of the U Street Bridge.

The Kansas Department of Transportation announced via press release Thursday morning, that KDOT and the City of Atchison have closed the U Street bridge over U.S. 73 Highway after a hole was discovered in the bridge deck on Aug. 18. Upon inspection, it has been determined that the condition of the bridge is beyond repair and the structure will be closed permanently.

