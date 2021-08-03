Repairs to a bridge found damaged by a vehicle of some sort in late July will likely put a dent in taxpayer pockets to get it back into good condition.
Authorities from the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating what appears to be the result of a hit and run incident.
“It appeared a vehicle attempted to turn east to cross the bridge and crashed into the guardrail in the 9000 block of River Road,” Laurie wrote in his report.
While tending to another road matter on July 27 Atchison County Road and Bridge Department workers saw the damage done to a guardrail of a bridge spanning Independence Creek located in the 9000 block of River Road.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie said in a report to the Globe, the damaged guardrail was the one that replaced a previously damaged guard rail in March. The guardrail cost $4,500 at that time.
The previous railing sustained after a car struck the railing, said Kim Glover, of the county’s road and bridge department.
Anyone with information about the railing damage can call the Atchison County Communications Center by calling anytime day or night at 913-367-4323.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.