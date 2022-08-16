The history of firefighting in this country dates back to 1648 in New Amsterdam, later named New York. The Director-General, Peter Stuyvesant, appointed four fire wardens.
The wardens were empowered to inspect all chimneys and could level fines on violators. Later the city added eight citizens to watch the streets, these men were volunteers. They carried a large rattle and if a fire was seen they would spin the rattle which would set off an alarm to form a bucket brigade.
