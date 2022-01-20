The Atchison County Historical Society met on January 10th to discuss several topics including an update on memberships. When the society looked back to 2018 they only had 20 members, in 2020 that had increased by 72 and in 2021 it had increased to 116. The goal of the society is to increase membership to 200.
On another subject some citizens from the Farmington community approached the society if it could help in preserving the Farmington Christian Church. The church is known to be founded by Pardee Butler of abolitionist fame. The society is going to explore ownership of the church and the potential costs of the preservation and maintenance costs.
Paul Dunlap brought up restarting the project of gathering verbal histories. The society has numerous tapes in our collection of these recordings. They need to be digitized because of the temporary nature of audio tapes, but that is an expensive undertaking.
While researching that solution, Paul thought the society should be developing a process to continue that type of recordings. A public announcement will be made to see if there is any kind of interest from the public. Before it can be started a proper recording device will be needed.
There are audio/video cameras that would work and are cost efficient. Paul said the equipment could also be used for making videos that would be used with other exhibits. The consensus was to make the experience in the museum be both displays and multimedia presentations.
In another matter, Sterling Falk was named Assistant Director of the Atchison County Historical Society.
For more information contact: Atchison County Historical Society; P.O. Box 201; 200 S. 10th Street; Atchison, KS 66002 Phone 913-367-6238
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.