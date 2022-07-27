Thousands of images featuring years past will make a comeback to the upcoming Atchison County Fair along with pedigree charts and evening programs
Atchison County Historical Society and Atchison County Kansas Genealogical Society are partnering to bring fair-goers some knowledge about the local history of the area and tracing family ancestors. The exhibit will be on display from Wednesday, Aug. 3 through Saturday, Aug. 6 in the Blue Building.
Interested persons can expect to see some more of the 400,000 images the Historical Society has on file presented on the flat screen.
Director Steve Caplinger said he is hopeful fair attendees might be able and willing to help identify some of the images of persons, locations or events featured in the photo images.
Historical Society members and friends will also be presenting evening programs of historical interest. One of these will be Jan Falk's presentation about Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Falk is a sitting member of both the Historical Society and Mt. Vernon Cemetery boards.
Genealogical Society President Myrna McConnaughey said genealogists will offer kiddos pedigree charts to track family generations and for adults ancestry charts. Genealogy-minded members will be on hand to discuss information about their research and sell books members have compiled. Newly published are books about the Taylor Cemetery and the Orphan's Home. Available for sale will be historical books with a focus on local history.
The Atchison County Family Community Education Council members plan to host family activities from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 and 4-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 along the westside of the Blue Building.
FCE Council President Carol Pennington said Council Member Mary Lou Bowen and fellow FCE members are sponsoring outdoor games like Ring Toss, Lawn Darts, Lawn Checkers, Washers Toss and three discs of Frisbie Golf.
"We are trying to provide entertainment for youngster during the down time in between showing their projects and other fair activities," Pennington said.
FCE is a K-State Research and Extension program with an emphasis on consumer science, health and nutrition as well as other interests.
