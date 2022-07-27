220730historics

Fair-goers pause and view images of previous years fairs at the Atchison County Historical Society exhibit during the 2021 Atchison County Fair in Effingham. 

 Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe

Thousands of images featuring years past will make a comeback to the upcoming Atchison County Fair along with pedigree charts and evening programs

Atchison County Historical Society and Atchison County Kansas Genealogical Society are partnering to bring fair-goers some knowledge about the local history of the area and tracing family ancestors. The exhibit will be on display from Wednesday, Aug. 3 through Saturday, Aug. 6 in the Blue Building.

Top Videos

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.