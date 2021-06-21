On the day of the inaugural federal Juneteenth Holiday, the tragic fate of George Johnson was seemingly long forgotten in the pages of local history, but has now become a beacon of light and hope for the future of the Atchison Community.
Near the spot where George Johnson, a black man, was dragged to, tortured, shot and hung by an angry mob of about 50 white men on Jan. 4, 1870, a historic memorial marker now stands within a few feet of a newly created Reflections Sculpture embracing community spirit.
Persons of all walks of life gathered Saturday, June 19 in the newly designated Sculpture Courtyard located in the 400 block of Commercial Street for a dedication of the marker and sculpture. Atchison United, Atchison Juneteenth, the Equal Justice Initiative Community Remembrance Project and Atchison Art Association partnered together to make the event possible. EJI provided the historic marker.
The story of George Johnson, the lynching victim, came to light within the past four years while Dr. Josh Wolf, a Benedictine College history professor was reaching violence in the United States that included lynchings.
“It was not a specific lynching here,” Wolf said of his work led him to a tidbit of information published Jan. 1870 in an edition of the Atchison Daily Champion. Wolf’s research progressed and more details about George Johnson’s lynching emerged that told the horrific details consistent with the atrocities associated with social injustice.
Wolf’s research indicates about 50 men engaged in the violent apprehension, torture and killing of George Johnson while a crowd of about 2,000 spectators looked on, but did nothing to intervene on the victim’s behalf. George Johnson was hanged from the Fifth Street Bridge, about the location of the current viaduct.
A few days prior to the lynching, George Johnson was involved in a pheasant hunting accident with a white man by the name of Patrick Cox, who sustained a minor non-life threatening would as a result of the accident. However, rumors around the community grew that indicated George Johnson intentionally shot and killed Cox, which was not true. The mob’s violent intentions arose from the circulated rumor throughout the community. In the meantime, Johnson was held in the jail located in the vicinity of Sixth and Santa Fe streets. The mob stormed the jailhouse and abducted George Johnson. Despite some indications that law enforcement was aware about the mob’s formation and plans to harm George Johnson, there are no reported of accounts to stop the racially motivated violence.
“Remembering George Johnson is atonement,” Wolf said.
Atchison United President Sean Crittendon welcomed the crowd and wished all a “happy Juneteenth.” Crittendon recognized the Atchison United Committee and told the all about the path along an 18-month course from the revelation of George Johnson’s ordeal and lynching and initiatives taken to foster diversity, peace, understanding an better relationships.
Executive Director Deborah Geiger, Atchison Art Association, said Atchison is currently at a crossroads that is reflective of our history and the movement of public art works in the community.
“It is our duty to stand up and say yes it happened,” Geiger said. “Art opens new opportunities and it heals as it supports and nurtures.”
Geiger introduced Dave Breneman, of Shawnee, the sculpture artist who created “Reflections” now in place in the newly designated sculpture garden.
Breneman explained his sculpture that is inspired by community, and how in community people work together to support one another through struggles and heal with dialogue. Breneman said he is hopeful when people look at his artwork they will see themselves and are inspired to recognize their role and capture celebration and energy of community.
