The vintage Nativity scene cutouts in 2020 on display in the front window at Backroad Atlas exemplifies the decorative style of the residents at 517 Commercial Street that is one of the featured homes for the 2022 Historic Homes Christmas Tour to benefit St. Benedict Catholic School in Atchison.
The 2022 Historic Christmas Homes Tour to benefit St. Benedict Catholic School is set to go a bit more uptown in its offerings of viewings into private residences in comparison to years past.
Ticket sales are ongoing to visit four private residences, the Muchnic Gallery, all festively decorated for the Christmas season, and a Christmas Market & Bake Sale at St. Benedict Catholic School in Atchison. The Christmas Tour event is Saturday, Nov. 19.
One of these residences is the home of Caroline Harris and her daughter Angela Harris Spurlock located above their business Backroad Atlas located at 517 Commercial Street in downtown Atchison.
The late 19th Century building dates back to 1898 when it housed the Rose Trunk Company where trunks for and luggage for wagon and steam ship travel were produced.
Currently the mother and daughter reside in the top floor of the building. Their living quarters feature an open dining and living room, three bedrooms, a spacious walk-in pantry and laundry room, formal dining room, two full bathrooms, spacious walk- in closets and a work area for Angela where she applies her creativity for crafting and repurposing.
Harris said they have resided in their abode for about two and a half years.
Their share loved of antiques and collectables is apparent as well as a shared knack to display their collections and decor'.
One of the highlights is a large kitchen island for meal preparation/informal dining.
Harris said the surface of the island was crafted and repurposed from wood salvaged from a bowling alley floor.
The SBCS Historic Homes event marks the first time the mother and daughter duo have opened their home for a tour of any kind, seasonal or otherwise.
The Historic Christmas Homes Tour hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lunch is included in the price of a ticket commencing at 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The luncheon menu consists of soup, sandwich, dessert and a beverage. Lunch will be served at St. Benedict Catholic School, at 201 Unity Street.
Other featured residences along the tour route include:
> The J.W. Allen home at 623 North Fifth Street that was built in 1889. Allen owned a drug store in Atchison and owned the home until he sold it in 1909. Throughout the years since there have been different owners and uses. The residence served as a boarding house and was converted to apartments. Currently it serves as a single-family dwelling.
> Frederick Townsend built the home in 1895 at 303 Santa Fe Street that was owned by S.H. and Ester Kelsey who relocated to Atchison from the Oklahoma Territory. This home features many of its original features that have been left in place. There have been multiple owners throughout the years who have managed to maintain the historic integrity of the house.
> Erin and Gerry Stanley and their five children is the sixth family to reside in stately home located at 320 V Street. The home, a Georgian Colonial was built by a railroad baron and entrepreneur atop the southernmost hill so it overlooked the rail yards and steamboat traffic along the Missouri River.
> The Muchnic Gallery located at 704 North Fourth Street was built in 1885 for a local lumber dealer, George Howell. The Queen Anne styled three-story home features exquisite interior spaces. The Muchnic Family purchased the in 1922 from its second owner. Currently is serves as an art gallery. A Nativity display is one of the features to see while touring the Muchnic as well as a stop at the coffee bar to perk up your visit amid the artful atmosphere of the Muchnic.
Diane Liebsch, one of the event's co-organizers said the event has been a popular fundraiser for SBCS in previous years of 2016 and 2018 that raised $28,000 for the school. The event that planned for 2020 was cancelled to the COVID pandemic. However, the tour is now its back on track with a goal to raise $20,000 in proceeds from tour.
To purchase tickets go to https://www.stbenedicthomestour.com. The cost is $40 per ticket, which includes lunch. Persons older than 12 years of age are welcome to attend the tour. St. Benedict Catholic School is located at 201 Unity Street. For information call Amanda at 913-426-3503, Ticket sales launched Oct. 1 call 913-426-3923. Tickets purchased the week of the Homes Tour will be available the day of the event at 201 Unity St. in Atchison.
