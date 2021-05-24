A 19-year-old Atchison woman was sent to the hospital following an early Sunday afternoon accident along U.S. 73 Highway south of Atchison.
Abigayle J. Dame was identified as the driver of a 2017 Chevrolet Cruz vehicle that was rear-ended by a 2010 Ford F-150 pick-up truck operated by 19-year-old Norman R. Highfill, of Atchison, Sheriff Jack Laurie said in a report.
The accident occurred about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 23 as Dame was slowing down to turn onto 258th Road when her vehicle was struck.
Steven D. Highfill, 15, of Atchison, was a passenger in the pickup.
Laurie reported Dame was transported to Amberwell Atchison for emergency care, examination and treatment of a possible head injury. Neither one of the Highfill males were injured, Laurie said.
