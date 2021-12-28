An ice patch is blamed as the cause of a recent rollover in Brown County that sent two Horton residents to area medical facilities for treatment of possible agencies.
Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash information indicates the accident occurred about 8:10 a.m. Dec. 23 near mile-marker 10 along Kansas Highway 20 at King Fisher Road.
A 6-year-old boy identified as Easton Herbers suffered what KHP described as a suspected minor injury and was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital for treatment. Carrie Beth Steimel, 46, of Horton, suffered what appeared to be suspected minor injury and was taken to a medical facility in Hiawatha for emergency care.
KHP identified 28-year-old Cory Aron Herbers as the driver of a 2021 Ford Explorer that was westbound along Kansas Highway 20 when he encountered an ice patch in the roadway at King Fisher Road that caused him to lose control of the vehicle and travel into the ditch and overturn. Cory Herbers escaped injury.
The child was properly secured in a child restraint that was buckled in with a seat belt. Both adults were also secured in seat belts.
The Explorer was towed from the accident scene.
