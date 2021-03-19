Highland Community College recently announced its Fall 2020 President’s and Dean’s honor lists.
To achieve placement on the President’s list the students earned a 4.0 grade point average. Students on the Dean’s list achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.9 on a scale of 4.0.
These students making the lists attended classes at the Highland campus, online, at the Technical Centers in Atchison and Baileyville, and HCC’s regional centers located in Atchison, Perry and Wamego.
Area students who’ve received recognition for placement on the lists are:
*Atchison – Shirley Bailey Love, Robert Blann, Anthony Burton, Dustin Goodman, Jauron Parker, Buffy Tatman, and Jaclyn Vehlewald.
*Bendena – Ryan Pierce.
*Hiawatha – Jocelyn Dvorak, Sarah Emily, and Alex Rockey.
*Highland – Justin Clark, Heidi Leach, Sadie Leach, Rory Powell, Kinlee Whetstine and Alexis Wilson.
*Leavenworth including Fort Leavenworth – John Beasley, Zachery Calderon, William Pfannenstiel and Jessica Schmalstieg.
*Nortonville – Derek Higley.
*Troy – Danielle Blanton-Collins and Morgan Jamvold.
*Wathena – Ashlynn Bauman and Jacob Moore.
*Whiting – Wyatt Fassnacht.
Winchester – Crystal Feldkamp and Logan Ohlde.
