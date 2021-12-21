TOPEKA -- U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Acting State Director for Kansas Dan Fischer recently announced that USDA is investing more than $43.4 million to modernize the critical drinking water infrastructure in towns and counties across Kansas.
“Upgrading the infrastructure that delivers safe drinking water will improve public health and drive economic development in our small towns and cities,” Fischer said. “USDA is dedicated to rural communities and their long-term commitments to economic prosperity; because when rural America prospers, all of America prospers.”
The funding for Kansas communities was announced Dec.16, the projects in the cities of Nortonville and Highland are among the 13 designated communities in the state:
• A $771,000 loan via Rural Development investment will provide water improvements for the City of Nortonville. This project represents the second phase of the rehabilitation of the existing water system where two-thirds of the distribution system was previously replaced. The proposed project will replace an abandoned well and replace the remaining 1.5 mile portion of cast iron waterline with 9,300 feet of 4-inch PVC pipe, construct two new wells with chemical feed buildings, and includes 185 new meters, 90 meter settings, 14 valves, and 9 fire hydrants.
• A $1,262,00 loan and $34,000 grant comprises the Rural Development investment will start repairing the City of Highland's water distribution system. This phase of the project will construct a new Ion Exchange Treatment Plant.
Other water related project recipients to benefit in Kansas from the investments are Chetopa, Vermillion, Mullinville, Neodesha, Neosho Rural Water District No. 1, Dickinson County Rural Water District No. 1, Linn Valley and Caney. The investment by way of a $46,700 grant award will provide through Kansas State University technical assistance and training to rural state parks with an emphasis on food waste reduction and proper managements of per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances containing waste. These funds will serve communities of populations of 5,500 and less throughout 10 Kansas Counties.
Morton, Seward, Barber and Harper are four Kansas counties that will benefit from an Oklahoma centric investment to the Western Farmers Electric Cooperative that serves generated electricity to portions of these counties.
