Shannon volunteer firefighters managed to extinguish a flaming back porch ignited by electrical sparks after a falling tree brought down a power line amid windy weather Saturday morning in rural Atchison County.
Atchison County Fire District # 1 was the primary responding rural fire district at the scene.
Fire Chief David "Spider" Shell, said when Shannon firefighters got the page to respond to a structure fully engulfed in flames was certain the extremely windy weather would present a challenge.
When Shannon firefighters arrived on the scene at 18519 278th Road a father and son who resided there were already pouring buckets of water on the burning porch attached to the residence.
Shell said luckily the family duo and the firefighters managed to contain the flames and extinguished the fire despite adverse wind conditions. Shell estimated the wind gusts were 40 to 50 mph.
The occupants were both safe and all pets were safe, Spell said.
"We very fortunate," Shell said.
Shell said that in the meantime until electrical power could be restored the occupants expected to reside in the house and utilize a generator throughout the outage.
Atchison County Sheriff's Office and Atchison County EMS ambulance responders were also on the scene. Pages to the neighboring fire districts, in accordance with mutual aid
agreements were cancelled, Shell said.
