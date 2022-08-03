220806viaduct

Atchison Public Works officials and responders are at the scene before 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Main Street where an excavator mounted atop a trailer hauled eastbound, scraped the concrete underneath the Sixth Street viaduct. 

An excavator hauled atop a trailer struck the underside of the Sixth Street viaduct early Wednesday along Main Street.

Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson reported the accident occurred about 7:45 a.m.

