The Hiawatha Maple Leaf is on for 2021 on the fourth Saturday and organizers with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau are more excited than ever to announce this year’s events.
The HCVB is holding this event in conjunction with the Brown County Historical Society’s Heritage Days – located at the Ag Museum – and a trolley will be offering transportation to and from the Ag Museum from in front of the downtown Museum located at 611 Utah St.
The popular fall festival was put on hold last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year’s event plans to be better than ever.
The Sept. 25 event will be bringing in some fantastic music in addition to children’s entertainment and carnival fun, along with craft and food vendors for an awesome fall festival downtown around the courthouse square.
Headlining the musical entertainment on the main stage in the middle of Oregon Street will be the Red Dirt Band — a country band that play good old standards mixed with some new stuff and features Tracy Schmitz of Sabetha and other musicians from around this corner of Northeast Kansas.
The HCVB is also excited to announce Stephanie Gummelt will be joining the line-up of local musical entertainment to perform at the Maple Leaf Festival in downtown Hiawatha. Gummelt, who hails from the St. Joseph, Mo., area is a solo artist who has written more than 50 original songs, has released an album “Chore” and performs locally. In 2014, she made it to the top 200 of American Idol – her audition aired in January 2015.
Chamber organizers said they are also excited to welcome back local magician Barron Stringfellow for two shows and ARCWild, local wildlife experts for a presentation with wild animals as well. In addition, this year’s festival will include some great children’s educational entertainment from the Omaha Children’s Museum, including a wind tunnel/craft station, a bubble station, STEAM experiments and coding mice.
Other fun events include several attractions through Carnival times, a rock climbing wall, laser tag and much more. Closer to the event, wrist bands will be available for purchase to include many of these events.
Expect Spiderman, Elsa and Captain America to make an appearance for the day and the Morrill Public Library will also be taking part in the action with a special storytime.
As usual, the street will be closed off near the entertainment stage to offer picnic tables and a variety of food trucks and specialty vendors who will be selling for the day. Craft and other vendors will be set up around the perimeter of the courthouse square, selling a variety of hand-crafted products.
In conjunction with the Maple Leaf Festival, the Hiawatha Parks & Recreation will be sponsoring the Donut Fun Run/Walk first thing in the morning to kick off the festivities.
The HCVB will be selling Halloween T-shirts with the 2021 logo on them, in addition to maple leafs for the Maple Leaf Drop.
Contact the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau at 742-7136 for information on vendor booths or any of the festival attractions or email hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net.
