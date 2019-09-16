Proceedings are on hold until October for a 32-year-old jail inmate facing two groupings of felony counts for allegedly impeding breathing of his significant other is facing a new charge.
Matthew D. Hermreck was charged in a formal complaint alleging he violated a protection from abuse order on Aug. 27 during his incarceration. The charge, a misdemeanor offense, was filed Aug. 29 in Atchison County District Court.
On Sept. 13 in district court, arraignment was continued to the 9 a.m. criminal docket on Friday, Oct. 11 for the felony counts of aggravated domestic battery, two counts domestic battery and two counts criminal damage to property, all misdemeanors. Hermreck’s evidentiary hearings for these two batches of charges took place Sept. 12 in district court. Two $10,000 bond amounts were set for each of the aggravated battery charges.
Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker and Judd Herbster, Hermreck’s court-appointed counsel, both agreed they were waiting on discovery concerning the evidence.
Atchison Police arrested Hermreck June 20 due to a detain order from Kansas Department of Corrections for a parole violation, and he was booked into the Atchison County Jail. While on hold without bond due to his alleged parole violation, Hermreck was subsequently arrested for the domestic incidents that occurred May 19 and May 25 involving an allegation that a 36-year-old female was struck and choked during the two occasions. A door was damaged during the second incident.
A Kansas Criminal Justice Information System online report shows Hermreck was released from state prison and paroled Jan. 4, 2019 for supervision in Atchison County. KDOC information reports indicate Hermreck served his prison time for 2012 Brown County convictions for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated burglary that involved a former girlfriend. Hiawatha World published news accounts in 2012 indicate the victim and her young child both suffered injuries as a result of the attack.
