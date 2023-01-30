Steve Caplinger, longtime owner of Hegarty-Caplinger Insurance Agency, has sold the agency to Dave and Terry Taylor, who own Taylor Insurance Services LLC. Caplinger, along with all other Hegarty-Caplinger agency staff, will remain on board and will continue to serve the community’s insurance needs.

“I’m honored to be able to partner with Steve in carrying on Hegarty-Caplinger’s 112-year history,” said Dave Taylor. “Steve and I both entered this business because we believe in the concept of neighbors helping neighbors. As independent insurance agencies, we’re not tied to just one company. That means we’re able to offer our clients the best coverages at the best price. We’re excited to get to continue to do that through both Hegarty-Caplinger and Taylor Insurance Services LLC.”

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.