Habitat for Humanity was started in 1976 but our Atchison area Riverbend Habitat for Humanity was chartered in 1994. Since that time Habitat has helped over 82 families. Many people misunderstand the program thinking that volunteers build houses and give the houses away to needy families. On the contrary, the homeowners are expected to work side-by-side with the volunteers and they pay an affordable mortgage for the home.
Home preservation programs:
Aging in Place: this program is designed to help seniors remain in their homes living independently. Some of the work the volunteers may preform are:
1. Adding an exterior ramp
2. Installing grab bars where needed
3. Repairing or replacing floors
4. Widening doorways
5. Improving bath access
6. Decluttering
7. Moving furniture
8. HVAC
Critical Home Repair is for large projects helping the homeowners. Some of the work the volunteers may perform are:
1. Roof Repair
2. Door/window repair
3. Large scale exterior projects such as patching siding
4. Repair porch, steps, soffits
5. Adding or repairing sidewalks
6. HVAC
Brush with Kindness is more of outdoor help. Some of the work the volunteers may perform are:
1. Painting
2. Repair/reattach gutters
3. Trimming brushes
4. Rake leaves and lawn debris
5. Weatherization
Requirements for eligibility:
1. Must be 62 or older
2. Own and occupy the home
3. Current on homeowners insurance
4. Be up-to-date on taxes
5. Fall within 30-80% median income range
6. Pay 10-25% cost before work begins
7. Must put sweat equity into project
8. Agree to MOU with Riverbend Habitat for Humanity
Homebuyers program is an underutilized program. The applicant must be in need of stable housing, able to pay an affordable mortgage and be willing to partner with Riverbend. Habitat for Humanity does not build homes; they help the homebuyers build theirs.
Potential homebuyers might be dealing with poorly made, unhealthy or inadequate housing. They could be paying unaffordable rent or living in a home that inaccessible for their disabilities.
Habitat homes are NOT given away. Habitat offers homebuyers an affordable mortgage. Their mortgage payments then cycle back into the community to build more affordable homes.
In addition to the above the homeowner is expected to contribute 300 hours of sweat equity.
For more information or to volunteer you can call: 913-303-7391 or email: Riverbendhabitat.org. To look up the website please go to Google and put in Riverbend Habitat for Humanity, Atchison, Kansas.
